SQUATZ FITNESS Announces 10% Bonus Shares ($16 M. pre-money Valuation)

SQUATZ (16 Million Dollar Pre-Money Valuation) announces 10% bonus shares for early investors.

"We have a founding team led by Harvard University-educated techies, developers, and creatives with a combined work experience that includes building two companies with sales exceeding $170 million. ” — Jeremiah Brach - Co-Founder and COO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQUATZ fitness announced Monday the launch of their new crowdfunding campaign via StartEngine. As a result, the national fitness company is now offering users and non-users alike the exclusive opportunity to become actual shareholders of the company - which currently holds a 16 million dollar pre-money valuation. Individuals who invest by this Thursday morning (11.4.21) will receive an additional 10% in bonus shares

"Our company is growing rapidly," states co-founder and COO Jeremiah Brach. "We have a founding team led by Harvard University-educated techies, developers, and creatives with a combined work experience that includes building two companies with sales exceeding $170 million. Squatz has acquired organic users in over 12 countries and an 87% user growth in our first year. That's because our company business model and structure focus around a profit margin of 80% - and is built to increase as users within the network grow," Brach elaborated.

The Squatz Company is currently in a rapid growth stage, and the new opportunity to crowdfund via individual investors instead of larger conglomerate banking firms invigorated the founding team. "It's an opportunity for us to extend our operations and company to both the users we serve as well as to the general public," states Brach.

"The latest industry reports by IBISWorld, the size of the personal training market in the USA alone is $10 billion - and $90 billion globally.

The personal training industry growth is happening at a rate of 2.8% and is expected to continue steadily upward, and there are approximately 400K trainers in the USA," states David Crowley, Co-Founder, and CEO of Squatz. "Squatz is experiencing this consumer need, and we are energized for what the coming year holds for our users and our shareholders. We are working hard to enhance our current offerings while creating new opportunities to service this growing market."

This past month, Squatz spoke at the United Nations Data Forum, vowing to help private and government organizations prevent data abuse and issues surrounding human trafficking. Furthermore, in response to a possible nationwide IATSE union strike, Squatz has developed a Physical and Mental Wellness Partner Program specifically tailored to meet the unique demands of the film industry. The wellness program gives employees and crew members direct access to on-site and virtual health resources (including, but not limited to - fitness coaches, mental health experts, nutritionists, guided meditation seminars, and more). Employees can access these services while at or away from the job site.

Via StartEngine, individual investors are able to purchase actual shares of Squatz starting at $2.00 per share.

Squatz fitness products (weight training equipment, gym supplies, and tech-based training gear) are soon slated for a national release.

"We're very excited to be where we are today and to have grown Squatz into the thrilling venture it has become," says Jeremiah Brach.

