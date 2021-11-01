Transgender man can sue California hospital after Supreme Court decision not to hear appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not hear arguments on a California appeals court decision that let a Sacramento-area transgender man sue Mercy San Juan Medical Center over its cancellation of his hysterectomy.
