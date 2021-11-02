Submit Release
nFocus Solutions Will Soon Release Its Recurring Payments Feature

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

nFocus Solutions is preparing to release its Recurring Payments feature, which will soon be available for client-wide implementation and systemwide adoption. Parents and heads of household will now be able to schedule automatic payments for program enrollment and activity fees, which works as a straightforward “set-and-forget” option that can be broken up over several months.

“There’s no reason not to build new conveniences into our system wherever we can, and definitely when we know they’re needed,” said nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “People could always use more financial flexibility, so we’re giving them the option of breaking up their [program] fees into monthly payments. It also makes sense for the program managers who can count on late and missed payments being reduced considerably.”

Recurring Payments is woven into the TraxSolutions® Online Registration (OLR) platform to maximize ease-of-use and ensure a thoroughly intuitive payment setup pathway for all registered users. The feature allows for quick updates as well as for the storage of multiple payment methods and is flexible to the point of allowing users to select a specific day of the month for payments to post.

“In our business, we look out for clients by giving them great tools to share with the people their programs serve,” President Roberts further observed. “Recurring Payments is one of those tools – we are eager to finalize our pre-launch steps so we can roll this out.”

About nFocus Solutions

nFocus Solutions, a Phoenix-based firm specializing in serving Public Sector organizations with software and services to help them improve their performance through effective outcome measurement and performance optimization. We build software that aligns metrics with mission, to measure individual and organization level outcomes. We do this by integrating disparate and often disconnected data--giving our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.

