Asian World Film Festival Announces Industry Forum Lineup

Asian World Film Festival 2021

Panels to Examine Impact of Asian and Global Trends on Film and Television Worldwide, November 3 and 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) today announced its lineup of virtual and in-person panel discussions. A diverse group of experts–from producers and studio executives to casting directors and talent—will discuss how streaming and globalization are transforming content around the world, with a focus on Asia as the trailblazer. In addition, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will participate in a session about what lies ahead for their organization. The AWFF Industry Forum will take place November 3, virtually, and November 6, in-person, at the Landmark Theatres, West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles. Registration and more information here: https://asianworldfilmfest.org/industry-forum-panels.

“Our AWFF panels will bring together a diverse group of filmmakers and experts to share their thoughts on the creative process, international casting, the dynamic Asian markets, and a host of other topics,” said Rick Ambros, international media and entertainment consultant and producer. “It’s a one-of-a kind opportunity to hear a wide range of voices about subjects that are top of mind for the Asian and global film communities.”

The 2021 AWFF will take place November 1 – 11, 2021 at the Landmark Theatres, West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.

2021 Asian World Film Festival Industry Forum Program

Wednesday, November 3 at 9:00 – 10:30 AM

Virtual on Zoom

GLOBAL STREAMING AND THE FUTURE OF ENTERTAINMENT IN ASIA

9:00 AM

Global streaming has changed the consumption, distribution, financing, and production of entertainment across the globe, and in particular in Asia, where international OTTs are scrambling to tap into 100s of millions of potential new customers. As international and local language content increasingly travels the world, digital media companies from the US, China, India and pan-Asia will take center stage. Join us as we unravel everything from the effects of COVID, to SVOD vs. AVOD, to what it all means for the indie filmmaker and the “television” content creator. Produced in association with the American Film Market (AFM)

Rohit Jain, Managing Director, South Asia and Networks, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate; Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment; William Pfeiffer, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Globalgate Entertainment.

Moderator: Rick Ambros, International Media and Entertainment Consultant and Producer

Saturday, November 6, 10:00 AM – 4:45 PM

Landmark Theatres, West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

How Can We Define the African Dream?

10:00 AM

Leaders across the African landscape are increasingly finding their voices and staking their people’s claim in the comity of nations. Hear from filmmakers, businessmen, and scientists about their vision for the African continent, nations, and communities, and about the role filmmakers can play in defining and designing that future.

Niran Koko, PhD, MBA, Corporate Director, Quest Diagnostics, Founding Board Member, SpeakNowAfrica; Olamide Oladimeji, Founder, Adryv and cinematographer, Rattlesnake, Naomi Otanjobi; Yetunde Omilana, Owner, Fireside Pharmacy and Treasurer, NAPAC, USA; Esi Yamoah, Producer, Gold Coast Lounge, Motherland: Fort Salem

Moderator: Olukayode Olubunmi, AWFF African Relations Director and Founder, AROYE African podcast

What’s Next for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

11:45 AM

Join key members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in a discussion about their organization’s mission and role, recent reforms, and about the future of the Golden Globes, HFPA’s annual film and TV award show.

Yukiku Nakajima, Janet Nepales, Ruben Nepales, Lena Basse, journalists and HFPA members

Moderator: Rick Ambros, International Media and Entertainment Consultant and Producer

Filmmakers and Talent Talk Creative Process

2:00 PM

A panel of established and emerging directors and actors examine the creative process behind their AWFF films and look at the challenges, opportunities, and trends that filmmakers face producing content in their regions.

Mayling Ng, Actress, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman; Pan Nalin, Director, Last Film Show, Samsara (India); Elnura Osmanalieva, Producer, Road to Eden (Kyrgyzstan); Artykpai Suyundukov, Director, Shambala, (Kyrgyzstan), (Oscar Submission for Best International Feature Film)

Moderator: Rick Ambros, International Media and Entertainment Consultant and Producer

How has Growth in Global Content Changed Casting?

3:30 PM

Top casting directors, managers, and agents shine a light on the process of casting U.S.-based, international talent on films for global audiences. They’ll dive into the impact of local language and content versioning and examine the unique opportunities and challenges that Asian and Asian-American actors face today.

Jenny Jue, Casting Director, Downtown Casting (Snowpiercer, Okja, Inglorious Bastards); Chris Lee, Manager, Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Debra Zane, Casting Director, Debra Zane Casting (Mulan, Catch Me if You Can, Blazing Samurai)

Moderator: Rick Ambros, International Media and Entertainment Consultant and Producer.

COVID-19 protocol: The AWFF is committed to the safety of all participants at all events and venues and will adhere to the standards set by the City of Los Angeles.

Registration and more information here: https://asianworldfilmfest.org/industry-forum-panels

