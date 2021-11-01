PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-80 Canoe Creek Bridge Replacement

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project from noon on November 1 to December 1, 2021. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i80CanoeCreek. An in-person public open house will also take place on Nov. 8 at Keystone Elementary School in Knox.

The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (MBP3I), as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges' construction, maintenance, and operation.

The virtual public meeting includes new information about PennDOT's planned tolling approach for the two candidate bridges on the western end of I-80: Canoe Creek in Clarion County and North Fork in Jefferson County. Initially, each bridge was proposed for tolling in both directions, but based on public feedback and the proximity of the bridges, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at each of the bridges. This means that traffic would be tolled eastbound at Canoe Creek and westbound at North Fork. This reduces the number of tolls drivers would have to pay on I-80, as well as overall diversions and the need for additional tolling infrastructure.

Additional information about the project, its planned improvements and impacts, potential tolling implementation, environmental studies and mitigation, and schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented. A virtual public meeting for the I-80 North Fork project is scheduled to be available online from November 22 to December 22, 2021, with an in-person open house set for Dec. 15.

The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges, which cross over Canoe Creek and State Route 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County, were built in 1966. Recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition. The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of I-80 over Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek. The proposed project involves replacing the existing structures and updating the roadway within the project limits to meet current design standards and improve safety along the corridor.

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2021. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via the below methods. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

Email: i80CanoeCreek@pa.gov

Hotline: (814) 201-9939

Mail: PennDOT District 10, Attn: 1-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388

The public can also attend an in-person public open house for the project on Monday, November 8 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School, 451 Huston Avenue, Knox. At this open house, participants will have the opportunity to learn more and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience.

Those who would like to request translation services for the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project can reach out via the project email at i80CanoeCreek@pa.gov or hotline number, (814) 201-9939. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción para el Proyecto de Puentes I-80 Canoe Creek, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i80CanoeCreek@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto (814) 201-9939.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

