Old State Route 8 Road Closure on November 8

Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing a road closure at the intersection of Old State Route 8 and State Route 228 on November 8, 2021 beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Independence Excavating, Inc. will be closing the road permanently as a Cul-de-sac will be established in its place. A detour will be established to reroute traffic to Parks Road from State Route 228 and to Old State Route 8 South from the intersection of Parks Road and Old State Route 8 South.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

