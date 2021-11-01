Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 31 (Allegheny Road) Kinton Bridge Rehabilitation Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an open house and plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 31 (Allegheny Road) Kinton Bridge Rehabilitation project, in Harrison and Napier Townships, Bedford County.

Work will involve concrete repair of the existing beams and substructure, the existing asphalt deck surface will be replaced with a reinforced concrete overlay, rock rip-rap scour protection, and reinforced concrete wing wall caps on Route 31 over Raystown Branch of the Juniata River. Minor approach roadway paving along with guiderail updates will also be included.

During construction, current plans are to maintain Route 31 traffic with temporary traffic signals. However, a detour will be in place for T-460 (O’Brien Road) for the duration of construction. Included are enclosures showing the location of the project and planned detour route.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Manns Choice-Harrison Township Joint Municipal Authority Building, 103 Chestnut Street, Manns Choice, PA 15550.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, James F. Bittner, Jr., by phone 814-696-7184 or by e-mail jambittner@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101