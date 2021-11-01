Submit Release
Boil Order for City of Mitchellville

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa - Authorities issued a boil advisory for the entire community of Mitchellville after the city lost its water supply when a water main was damaged during a construction project.

The accident caused the water tower to drain, leaving the city without water. Repairs are underway. 

Residents should boil water as a precaution. Bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

The city will make repairs and flush the system. The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken at least 16 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

Contact Mitchellville public works director Paul Geen at 641-669-6011 or city administrator Tammi Dillavou at 515-967-2935 for more information. 

