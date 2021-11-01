Attorney General Ford Visits Mineral, Lyon and Storey Counties on Last Day of Rural Tour

Carson City, NV – On Friday, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford ended his four-day long tour of the state’s rural areas with stops in Hawthorne, Yerington, Schurz and Virginia City.

AG Ford and staff began the tour early Tuesday morning in Churchill County before traveling through Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, White Pine, Nye, Mineral, Lyon and Storey Counties throughout the week. Now in Carson City, AG Ford and staff will participate today in the capital’s Nevada Day parade.

“It is important to remember that we are all one Nevada, and that we must work together to meet the needs of all of our citizens,” saidAG Ford. “My staff and I learned much during this tour, and will take what we’ve learned back with us to be the best allies we can be to our state’s rural areas. I want to thank those who took the time to meet with us, and am excited for future visits to the rural counties ”

Hawthorne

In Hawthorne, AG Ford met with Mineral County Commissioner Cassie Hall, District Attorney Sean Rowe, Mineral County Sheriff Randy Adams and Undersheriff Bill Ferguson for a discussion on criminal justice issues and trends facing Mineral County.

Schurz

AG Ford and staff were welcomed to the Walker River Indian Reservation after leaving Hawthorne, and had a productive conversation with Walker River Paiute Tribe Chairman Amber Torres on how the Office of the Attorney General could best be a resource for her tribe’s needs.

“I have long believed in the importance of the Native community to Nevada,” said AG Ford. “My office stands ready to assist the Native American tribes in our state in any way we can. I want to thank Chairman Torres for having us on the reservation today.”

Yerington

In Yerington, AG Ford and staff had a lunch meeting with Mayor John Garry and Lyon County Commissioner Dave Hockaday, to discuss ways the Office of the Attorney General could be an asset to their community as they tackle criminal justice and other issues.

Virginia City

AG Ford and staff finished their rural tour with a stop at the historic Fourth Ward School Museum in Virginia City, where they received a tour from museum staff and Storey County Board of Commissioners Chair Jay Carmona.

The museum, referred to by the Territorial Enterprise newspaper in 1876 as "The Pride of Virginia,” was opened that year and closed in 1936. After standing empty for 50 years, it was reopened in 1986 as a museum and cultural depository for the area.

“I highly recommend that anyone that can visit the Fourth Ward School Museum do so,” said AG Ford. “Its location in one of our state’s most historic cities, as well as its historic beauty, make it well worth the trip.”