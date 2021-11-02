E Source acquires WSO, enhances capabilities for water utilities
With this acquisition, E Source adds unparalleled water-loss expertise and becomes the premier service provider for municipalities and water utilities.BOULDER, CO, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source, the solutions leader for US and Canadian utilities that combines unparalleled domain expertise with best-in-class industry research, data science software, and consulting services, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of WSO.
WSO partners with national, state, and local water agencies to reduce water loss and optimize much-needed investments. The WSO team consists of experts in water-loss research, analysis, strategy, related field work, and capital investments to address losses.
“WSO’s proven expertise in water-loss analytics and consulting allows us to expand our water market offerings,” says E Source CEO Ted Schultz. “This is a critical time to be focusing on water conservation. Our mission is to build a sustainable future in partnership with utilities and cities. A crucial part of that is ensuring that we’re optimizing our water resources. We’re proud to welcome WSO to the E Source family.”
WSO is the seventh company E Source has acquired in the past 24 months. The acquisition represents continued efforts to build a broad offering of tech-enabled, customer-first solutions that help utilities manage the customer and infrastructure sides of their business reliably, efficiently, safely, and sustainably.
In October 2015, the California State Senate passed a bill requiring all retail urban water suppliers to report annually on distribution efficiency. Since that time, WSO has completed more than 500 water audit validations in California, along with additional validations in Georgia and Hawaii.
“There is a tremendous opportunity for innovation and cost savings for water utilities,” says Reinhard Sturm, CEO of WSO. “With the combination of our talented teams, data, and domain expertise, we are now uniquely positioned to offer necessary and sophisticated analytics and services to this market. This is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to be part of the E Source team.”
“Water has quickly become one of our scarcest resources. With the acquisition of WSO, E Source is better able to be part of a sustainable solution,” says Rob Langley, managing partner and cofounder of Align Capital Partners. “The WSO team brings a high level of sophistication to their work in guiding clients to decrease water loss while optimizing capital investments to safely reduce losses over time. Combining these skills and expertise with an already mature set of services for the water market is going to make a big impact.”
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
About Align Capital Partners
Align Capital Partners (ACP) is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $775 million in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees, and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.
