Public hearing on Regina Hospital’s proposed relocation of labor, delivery services set for Nov. 18

News Release Nov. 1, 2021

Contact information

A public hearing for the proposed relocation of labor and delivery services from Regina Hospital in Hastings to United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Saint Paul is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Hastings community to discuss the proposed relocation of labor and delivery services for Regina Hospital in Hastings to The Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota in Saint Paul beginning Feb. 3, 2022.

Participants can join the public hearing via the WebEx Event Information: Regina Hospital Relocation of Labor and Delivery Services or by calling 1-855-282-6330 and using the access code 2491 993 0507.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at Allina Health Regina Hospital Public Hearing by Nov. 28, 2021.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. The detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

Scott Smith MDH Communications 651-503-1440 scott.smith@state.mn.us