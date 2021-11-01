Submit Release
F&G seeks information regarding elk that was shot and left to waste in Garden Valley

Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding a spike elk that was shot and left to waste on the Terrace Lakes Golf Course in Garden Valley.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers collected evidence at the scene, but are seeking additional information the public.

Officers believe the elk was shot sometime on Oct. 26 or early on Oct. 27. The elk was killed along the sixth and seventh fairways of the golf course, either from Warm Springs Road or from one of the cabins along Rainbow Ridge Road.

“Given where this occurred, it’s likely that someone saw or heard something,” said Corey Taylor, senior conservation officer.

Any information leading to charges being filed will make the reporting person eligible for a financial reward through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) program. Anyone who has information that can help with these investigations is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465. Tips can also be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

