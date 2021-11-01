Couture designer, Luly Yang, wins national awards for disrupting the status quo with Amazon uniform program

Amazon Delivery Services uniform created by Luly Yang Luly Yang Design Group produces Amazon Delivery Services uniform Luly Yang Design Group's face masks win national Innovation Award from NAUMD

Women owned and operated couture fashion house, Luly Yang, wins national honors for monumental design and manufacturing of Amazon delivery associate uniforms.

We regularly hear from drivers who love the look and feel of their uniform and we are so grateful to Luly and her team for their partnership in designing what we think is the best uniform on the road.” — Dave Clark, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luly Yang Design Group (LYDG) took home two distinguished awards for its distinctive and innovative products, thoughtfully designed and engineered to elevate the everyday lives of some of our most public-facing community members.

The two national awards were presented by the Image Apparel Institute (IAI) and the North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD), and the awards recognize the very best in workplace apparel.

At the award ceremony on Oct. 26, 2021 in San Diego, California, Yang claimed:

• Image of the Year Award® 2021 for the Amazon Delivery Service uniforms

• Best Public Safety Product Innovation Award for Yang’s collection of Technical, Reusable Face Masks

• Yang was also recognized for Image of the Year Award® 2020 for Alaska Airlines uniform design.

“The NAUMD's Image of the Year Award® and Innovation Award Program maintains the tradition of recognizing excellence within the industry,” said NAUMD’s President Steve Zalkin. “Luly Yang exemplifies that excellence well. Their team demonstrates ingenuity in design, technology, and innovation, while also producing and delivering a high-quality uniform program.”

In 2018, Yang was commissioned by Amazon to design a uniform collection for the company’s Delivery Service Providers. Every element of the uniform garments were crafted to increase driver comfort, visibility and safety — with reflective elements and Amazon branding that’s easily identifiable for customer confidence. The uniforms functions more like activewear with stretch performance fabrics that are durable, breathable, comfortable, and easy to care for.

There are now hundreds of thousands of Amazon drivers on the road wearing the custom uniforms. “We wanted our drivers to feel pride while being comfortable and safe in their uniforms—Luly Yang and the team brought this vision to life,” said Dave Clark, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer. “We regularly hear from drivers who love the look and feel of their uniform, and we are so grateful to Luly and her team for their partnership in designing what we think is the best uniform on the road.”

For Yang, the Amazon uniforms exemplify her mission to elevate the human experience. “My goal in life as a designer is to improve people’s lives through design and innovation,” said Luly Yang, CEO and Creative Director of LYDG. “Custom uniforms are the perfect vehicle to deliver this, and I feel a special appreciation to all the Amazon Delivery Associates. I hope they feel pride and appreciated while wearing it. They were even more critical during the pandemic when many of us felt unsafe leaving our homes to buy the essentials.”

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, LYDG decided to design and develop a sustainable, reusable face mask that underwent rigorous testing at FDA-approved labs. Countless iterations of the masks were sampled and tested to maximize performance and to provide the signature “Luly fit.” LYDG released numerous unique styles nationally and globally for corporate clients, as well as the general public, schools and community.

Ultimately, Yang’s designs for the Amazon uniform and the protective face masks impacted the lives of thousands.

“These awards are particularly special to me. For me, being able to touch more people’s lives in a meaningful way is so rewarding. Fashion isn’t just about beauty and aesthetics. It’s also about feeling good, staying safe, and being comfortable. I think about people first. Before I design anything, I ask myself, is what we’re doing going to improve the human experience …”

About Luly Yang

Luly Yang is a Seattle-based Taiwanese-American fashion designer who seeks to elevate the human experience through innovative designs. This mission flows through a dynamic portfolio of multifaceted operations that include Luly Yang Couture, her award-winning fashion house founded in 2000, that specializes in couture red carpet evening wear, bridal, and bespoke suiting; the Luly Yang Design Group that designs and manufactures custom branded corporate uniforms; and specialty lines featuring sustainable practice, limited edition ready-to-wear separates. LYDG is entirely operated by a diverse group of women from varying backgrounds and solely owned by Yang.

