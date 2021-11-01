Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,604 in the last 365 days.

DNR checking train derailment site near Carlisle

CARLISLE - About 10:30 Friday night, a Union Pacific train derailed about one mile east of Carlisle where the railroad crosses the Middle River. 

By Saturday morning, railroad staff, a HazMat team and DNR were on site. About 20 railcars left the track. Several contained lumber, corn oil, corn syrup and polyethylene pellets. One car went down the riverbank, leaking polyethylene pellets into the river. 

The Hazmat team set up a boom around the railcar and at the first river crossing downstream. The booms caught some of the pellets, pushing them towards the bank. However, some pellets will make it into the Des Moines River. DNR checked the river in several places and saw no immediate environmental impacts. 

A carload of corn syrup, about 30,000 gallons, leaked and soaked into the ground in a heavily vegetated area north of the tracks. None of it is expected to reach the river. Cleanup will be difficult because of the many trees. 

DNR is onsite today and will continue to monitor the situation. DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

DNR checking train derailment site near Carlisle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.