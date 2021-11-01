In the October 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Exploration Canvas Available on data.iowa.gov

New Tables in Stories

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Campaign Contributions Received

Live Training in November

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Exploration Canvas Available on data.iowa.gov

Socrata Support

The Exploration Canvas is a brand new platform surface for data exploration, data shaping, and derived view creation. It has been available within the internal portal for a while now, but will now be available on the public portal as well. It is still in beta. While you are able to use the canvas, it is still undergoing active development to add more features and functionalities.

Learn More

New Tables in Stories

Socrata Support

You can now create a table visualization providing complete control over what columns and data are available in your Stories. This new table visualization will allow users to look at your data differently through the use of table hierarchies. With a more interactive view, users can better understand the data and derive insight from it, without changing the underlying data!

Learn More

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Campaign Contributions Received

State Data Portal

This dataset contains information on contributions and in kind donations made by organizations and individuals to state-wide, legislative or local candidate committees, state PACs, county central committees, state parties, and state and local ballot issue committees in Iowa. Data is available beginning in 2003 for all reports filed electronically, and some paper filed reports.

View Dataset

Live Training in November

Socrata Education

Get trained in November! Fewer course offerings this month due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course Nov 1 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Nov 2 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Languate Nov 3 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Nov 4 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Nov 9 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Nov 10 10 AM Explore Data with Charts Nov 11 3 PM Map Your Data Nov 12 3 PM Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud Nov 15 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Nov 16 10 AM Create Performance Measures Nov 17 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset Nov 18 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language Nov 19 12 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Nov 29 12 PM Map Your Data Nov 30 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 269 Filtered Views 366 Charts 161 Maps 216 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,655

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 131 Active Users: 19 (14.5% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.