October 2021 Data Snapshot
In the October 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Exploration Canvas Available on data.iowa.gov
- New Tables in Stories
- Dataset Highlight: Iowa Campaign Contributions Received
- Live Training in November
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Exploration Canvas Available on data.iowa.gov
Socrata Support
The Exploration Canvas is a brand new platform surface for data exploration, data shaping, and derived view creation. It has been available within the internal portal for a while now, but will now be available on the public portal as well. It is still in beta. While you are able to use the canvas, it is still undergoing active development to add more features and functionalities.
New Tables in Stories
Socrata Support
You can now create a table visualization providing complete control over what columns and data are available in your Stories. This new table visualization will allow users to look at your data differently through the use of table hierarchies. With a more interactive view, users can better understand the data and derive insight from it, without changing the underlying data!
Dataset Highlight: Iowa Campaign Contributions Received
State Data Portal
This dataset contains information on contributions and in kind donations made by organizations and individuals to state-wide, legislative or local candidate committees, state PACs, county central committees, state parties, and state and local ballot issue committees in Iowa. Data is available beginning in 2003 for all reports filed electronically, and some paper filed reports.
Live Training in November
Socrata Education
Get trained in November! Fewer course offerings this month due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|Nov 1
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Nov 2
|12 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Languate
|Nov 3
|10 AM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL
|Nov 4
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Nov 9
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Nov 10
|10 AM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Nov 11
|3 PM
|Map Your Data
|Nov 12
|3 PM
|Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud
|Nov 15
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Nov 16
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|Nov 17
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Nov 18
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|Nov 19
|12 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Nov 29
|12 PM
|Map Your Data
|Nov 30
|10 AM
|Clean and Tidy Data
Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|300
|External References
|157
|Documents
|269
|Filtered Views
|366
|Charts
|161
|Maps
|216
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,655
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 131 Active Users: 19 (14.5% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
How do you like this Month's Snapshot?
Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.
Follow Us on Twitter
We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.