Automotive Operating Systems Market Expected to reach USD 41 billion by 2027
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Operating Systems Market was valued at USD 25 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027).
Software that acts as an interface between the computer hardware and the end-user is called as the operating system. Operating systems are used in cars for years, from the in-car entertainment menus built into the first digital stereos to the satellite navigation systems which is exist in new cars these days.
Impact of the COVID-19
Global Automotive Operating Systems market is facing an excess of challenges. Ban on Travel and quarantines, halt of indoor/outdoor activities, temporary closure of business operations, supply demand fluctuations, stock market volatility, falling business assurance, and many uncertainties are destructively impacting the business dynamics.
Regional Analysis
The market in North America is anticipated to account for a key income share in the automotive operating systems market worldwide because of growing demand for automotive. Customer demand for autonomous vehicles is growing demand for improved and efficient vehicle operating systems. The market in Asia Pacific region is also projected to account for major share in the target market because of the growing sale of passenger vehicles. The countries like China and India are observing high sales of passenger vehicles due to increasing disposable income among the masses.
Key Players
Key players in Automotive Operating Systems Market are AUTOSAR, ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Automotive Grade Linux, Baidu, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, BMW AG (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG), Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, GENIVI Alliance, Android (Alphabet Inc.), Green Hills Software LLC, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), Microsoft Corporation, MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE, LLC
Market Segmentation
By OS Type
• Android
• Linux
• QNX
• Windows Embedded Automotive 7
• Others
By ECU Function
• Powertrain
• Body Comfort & Control
• Infotainment
• Communication
• Safety & ADAS
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger Vehicles
Sub-compact Cars
Compact Cars
Mid-size Cars
Full size Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
Trailers
Buses
Truck
Heavy Equipment
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Development
In May 2021, Hanon Systems completed the acquisition of condenser business from Keihin Corporation for certain operations in Europe and North America.
In March 2021, Hanon Systems began construction on its fifth plant in Korea. The facility will produce a range of solutions, including heat pump modules and coolant valve assemblies, to support electric vehicles for the Genesis brand and Ioniq 5 model of Hyundai.
In December 2019. Denso added 121 original equipment (OE) quality part numbers to its thermal management range. It consists of 39 radiators, 76 condensers, and six cabin blowers, which are linked to 342 OE numbers and cover an additional 2,300 vehicles. These latest references illustrate the availability and variety in vehicle parc that Denso boasts.
