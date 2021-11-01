Global Radome Market worth USD 3400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0%
Global Radome market is estimated to grow from USD 1700 million in 2020 to USD 3400 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0%.
The global radome industry is increasing rapidly, and a similar trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Advances in composite materials technology for radome construction, emphasis on the development of tiny radomes for UAV platforms, need for technologically improved radome systems for next-generation aircraft, and the importance of radomes in defense are driving the radome market's growth.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Radome market analysis General Dynamics, Saint-Gobain, Cobham (Meggitt), Nordam, L-3 ESSCO, Raytheon, Kelvin Hughes, Royal Engineered Composites, Infinite Technologies, Leonardo
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Radar, Sonar, and Communication Antenna. Radar segment has largest market share during the forecast period. A radome is frequently used to keep ice and freezing rain off antennas. The radome also shields the antenna from debris and rotational irregularities caused by wind in the case of a spinning radar parabolic antenna.
COVID-19 Impact on the Radome Market
The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the introduction of draconian lockdown regulations across multiple nations, causing difficulties in Radome import and export activity. COVID-19 has the potential to have three effects on the global economy: directly affecting production and demand, causing supply chain and market disruption, and having a financial impact on businesses and financial markets.
Market Segmentation
By Application
• Radar
• Sonar
• Communication Antenna
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. Moreover, the growing trend of globalization and ecotourism has increased the demand for air travel. As a result, there is an increased need for commercial airplanes. The growth in aircraft orders is directly boosting the aerospace radome industry. Furthermore, the presence of growing regions such as India and China in Asia Pacific is propelling the industry forward.
