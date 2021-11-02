Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Receives dotCOMM Gold Award
Website Recognized among Medical Websites as a Catalyst for Strategic Growth Initiatives
More and more organizations have discovered and engaged with us as the go-to resource at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announced that their website (tillerhewitt.com) has been recognized as a Gold Award winner in the medical website category by dotCOMM, an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition spotlights companies that are successful in the dynamic, constantly evolving internet and digital media.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
“The focus of our website is to raise awareness and expand access to our programs that help healthcare leaders achieve their strategic growth goals,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, chief executive officer. “More and more organizations have discovered and engaged with us as the go-to resource at the intersection of strategy, sales, growth and execution.”
The past year has seen more demand than ever for strategic growth programs that hospitals, health systems, and physician organizations need to recover profitable service lines, as evidenced by a 200% increase in website engagement.
Tiller-Hewitt identifies, develops and executes initiatives proven to improve physician engagement and retention, minimize leakage, maximize network utilization, protect market share, and grow strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
Access key strategic growth programs and resources at tillerhewitt.com:
Strategic Growth
- Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
- Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
- Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
- trackerPLUS PRM
- Market Intelligence
- Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Engagement and Retention
- onboardPLUS and Mentorship
- Rapid Practice Ramp-up
- Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
- Physician Outreach/Business Development programs
- Training
- Program Assessments
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.
Mary Barber
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
+1 314-494-6952
msb@tillerhewitt.com