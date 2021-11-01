Seven Wyoming fishing enthusiasts recognized as “Ultimate Anglers”

The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program

Cheyenne - Seven more Wyoming anglers can say they mastered the state’s waters. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is happy to announce the newest Ultimate Anglers who caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in Wyoming. The achievement is recognized as part of the department’s Master Angler program.

The newest Ultimate Anglers are:

Casper Region: Boyd Wolff and Jace Joyner Green River Region: Shane DuBois Laramie Region: Joshua Horton and Britt Heath Lander Region: Clint Acres Sheridan Region: Jared Bailey

“Congratulations to these seven anglers,” said Alan Osterland, chief of the fisheries division. “It’s certainly no small feat to catch 10 trophy-sized fish, but it’s a lot of fun and time well-spent outdoors.”

Trophy fish represent the largest fish in the state — the top 5% — of the 24 eligible species. Some fisheries in Wyoming are managed for trophy sizes while others are for high catch rates and species diversity.

Participating in the Master Angler program is easy, even if catching a trophy is challenging. An angler who lands a fish that meets or exceeds the minimum qualifying length from snout to the tip of a pinched tail must take and submit a side-view photograph of the fish. Include in the photograph an object, like a ruler or a coin, to validate the length. Submit the photo, angler information and details about the species and where it was caught on the Game and Fish website.

Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of master angler, a species-specific sticker and recognition on the Game and Fish website. Five different trophy-length species designate someone as a Trophy Angler, carrying the same prizes as a Master Angler and a commemorative medallion. Those who catch 10 different trophy species get the title of Ultimate Angler and earn the Trophy Angler prizes as well as a special prize package.

Anglers can use information from the Master Angler webpage to see which waters have yielded trophy fish to plan out their own pursuits. To submit an entry or for measurement tips and a list of masters, visit wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Master-Angler.

-- Photo: Jared Bailey, the newest angler in the Sheridan Region to be recogized as an Ultimate Angler, poses with his trophy-sized rainbow trout catch.

