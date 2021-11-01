Timely Book on Peak Performance Becomes Best Seller
Global Experts Gather to Share Strategies for Peak Performance
Winner’s Mindset is a helpful tool for those on a path towards peak performance”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-three experts from around the world came together to answer the question: what is the most important thing you can do to perform better in sport, business, and life? The result was spectacular.
— Wylie McGraw, Founder of Radical Performance Acceleration
Published by Thin Leaf Press on October 19, 2021, the book, Winner’s Mindset : Peak Performance Strategies for Success, quickly became a best seller. Proving that success and mindset strategies can be applicable to multiple areas, the book hit number one best seller in two very different categories: Sports Training and Business Mentoring and Coaching.
The authors of this book come from very different backgrounds, locations, and areas of expertise. Authors include individuals like Deandre Jones who overcame challenges of inner-city Chicago to become a political advisor and community leader helping youth in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Sohail Michael Pedari who left a multi-million-dollar sales organization to create a coaching program in Dubai, UAE to help transform people’s lives. Both of these men aim to make the world a better place.
The stores of Jones are Pedari are amazing, and these individuals are in good company with the other authors in Winner’s Mindset. The authors come from all over the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, Finland, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. They are Olympic gold medal winners, American Ninja Warriors, military officers, combat veterans, high-performance coaches, entrepreneurs, PhDs, CEOs, and more.
The all-star list of authors of Winner’s Mindset include Erik Seversen, Gary Anderson, Trevor Bates, Joey Bonfiglio, J’Nathan Bullock, Michelle Cameron Coulter, Daniel Christofferson, Brandon Cullen, Riad Hechame, Aaron Hairston, Ellia Harris, Michael Hegarty, Ron Higgs, Brian Reyland Jones, Deandre Jones, Xavier Jourson, Gilad Karni, Daniél Kimlinger, PhD, Ryan Landry, Renata Ledecky, Jonathan Lee, Richard McLaughlin, Andrea Nerep, Sohail Michael Pedari, Michele Rinchiuso, Aslak de Silva, Joseph Skursky, Reynaldo Soriano, Melba Stetz, PhD, Ethan Tan, Matthew Taylor, Rose Wetzel, Kevin Wheeler, and Mark Zimmermann.
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, Thin Leaf Press, will be offering the kindle version of Winner’s Mindset on Amazon for $0.99 through November 8, 2021.
