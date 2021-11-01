Landgraf Announces Town Hall Schedule

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

11/01/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) provides the following schedule of upcoming Town Hall events in the four counties (Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler) he serves in the Texas House of Representatives. During these events, Rep. Landgraf will discuss the 2021 legislative sessions. Rep. Landgraf encourages his fellow West Texans to take this opportunity to share their thoughts. "I'm glad to be back home after several overtime sessions, I've missed our sunsets, food and, most of all, my fellow West Texans," Landgraf said. "These town halls are an opportunity for folks to ask questions and get a no-nonsense update on what the Texas legislature has been up to and how it impacts our lives in the Permian Basin."

Ector County WHEN: Monday, November 15, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Odessa College, Joe Zant Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center 201 W University Blvd., Odessa, Texas 79764

Ward County WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Ward County Event Center 1525 East Monahans Parkway, Monahans, Texas 79756

Andrews County WHEN: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Andrews Senior Center 310 W Broadway St, Andrews, Texas 79714

Winkler County WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Poor Daddy's BBQ 123 N Mulberry St, Kermit, Texas 79745

Contact Info