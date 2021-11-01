State Representative Erin Zwiener Supports Homestead Exemption

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin

10/28/2021

Austin, TX — On Thursday, Representative Zwiener (Driftwood) expressed her support for SJR 2, legislation that proposes an increase of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 and was signed by the governor on Monday. This measure is very similar to legislation that Rep. Zwiener previously introduced during the second and third special sessions that would have doubled the homestead exemption. The proposal will be on the May ballot where voters will have the final say.

“I am grateful that Republicans have finally come to the table on meaningful property tax relief,” said Rep. Zwiener. “I have long championed an increase to the homestead exemption as it would provide widespread relief to all homeowners, particularly lower and middle-income homeowners.”

Representative Zwiener previously filed legislation that would have doubled the homestead exemption, including HJR 7 and HB 123 during the second special session in August, and HJR 14 and HB 114 in the most recent special session.

Under current law, a homeowner’s principal residence is eligible for a homestead exemption of up to $25,000. An eligible property can include a separate structure, condominium or a manufactured home. A homestead exemption lowers the taxable value of a home and provides the most significant relief for lower-priced homes.

“Texans can all agree that property taxes are out of control,” said Rep. Zwiener. “We need serious solutions that will provide permanent relief for all Texans and help folks remain in their homes. Increasing the homestead exemption is a common-sense solution that will result in yearly savings between $150 and $200 for folks. Although my legislation would have provided about $100 more in savings, this is a win nonetheless.”

Contact Info