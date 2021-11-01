Lane Restriction on SB I-81 at Sound Wall Project in Dauphin County

Contractor to remove barrier and place pavement markings

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be in place Thursday night on southbound Interstate 81 so a contractor can remove temporary barrier and place pavement markings at the I-81 sound wall project in Dauphin County. The 2-mile project extends from Interstate 83 (Exit 70) to Mountain Road (Exit 72).

The lane restriction will begin on southbound I-81 at 9:00 PM Thursday, November 4, and will be lifted by 6:00 AM Friday, November 5. The contractor will begin working at the Mountain Road exit. All barrier along southbound I-81 will be removed except the barrier at the Colonial Road overpass. The barrier along northbound I-81 will remain in place.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.

This project is expected to be completed by November 19, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###