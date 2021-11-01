Press Advisory: In Defense of Christians (IDC) to Host Press Conference with New President Tonia Khouri
Press Advisory: In Defense of Christians (IDC) to Host Press Conference with New President Tonia KhouriWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Defense of Christians (IDC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization for Christians in the Middle East, will be hosting a press conference on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET) at IDC Headquarters in Washington, DC and broadcast online for in-person and virtual media participation.
The press conference will be Ms. Tonia Khouri’s first public appearance as IDC President. Ms. Khouri will highlight IDC’s policy priorities as she leads the advocacy organization into 2022. She will also comment on issues affecting Christians in Lebanon, to include the humanitarian crisis, the Hezbollah threat, and the upcoming Lebanese elections.
“I look forward to speaking directly to IDC supporters, and our friends in the media, as I lead IDC into this new chapter,” said IDC President Tonia Khouri.
“As violence, poverty, and a number of other issues continue to plague Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East and Africa, IDC continues its vital advocacy mission,” Khouri continued.
Registrants will be provided with information for live attendance, and a link for virtual attendance. To register: https://bit.ly/3jWN1Ps
Sarah Bassil
In Defense of Christians
+1 5713448338
sarah@indefenseofchristians.org