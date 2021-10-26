In Defense of Christians Announces Ms. Tonia Khouri as New IDC President
In Defense of Christians Announces Ms. Tonia Khouri as New IDC PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES , October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Defense of Christians (IDC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization for Christians in the Middle East, is pleased to announce that Tonia Khouri will be assuming the role of President of IDC, effective immediately.
Serving as Vice President since 2018, Ms. Khouri is eager to continue the good work of IDC in protecting and preserving Christianity in the Middle East.
“I look forward to building on IDC’s record of success, and further developing its capacity for positive impact in the world,” Ms. Khouri said.
“May God continue to bless our efforts as He leads us into this new chapter of our organization. ‘And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose,’ (Romans 8:28)” she continued.
Tonia Khouri, a wife and mother of three, has an advanced degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She has been a leader in both her local community and faith community for many years. She served for six years as a County Commissioner and Chairman of Economic Development for DuPage County and was recognized as Woman of the Year by the Phoenician Club of Chicago.
She previously served as Vice President of IDC, and is the Regional Vice President of Mid-America for National Apostolate of Maronites (NAM).
IDC’s executive staff will continue to be led by Executive Director Richard Ghazal.
“I, along with the entire staff of IDC, thank our supporters for their continued prayers. We look forward to faithfully working together to give a voice to the voiceless,” said Ms. Khouri.
Sarah Bassil
In Defense of Christians
