Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Career Service for Talented Professionals
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good offers career minded talented US based professionals; personal phone support services to deliver success driven solutions. #thesweetestcareer #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "When you have problems at work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other. We're providing a confidential, and personal phone support service to help you find career success solutions."
The purpose driven service is geared toward talented professionals with a minimum of 3 to 100 years experience; sweet worker bees to humble CEOs.
How to Get Sweet Phone Support?
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to set up a time for you to speak with Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
2. Phone support is sponsored by Recruiting for Good.
3. Phone support is available after work (evenings and weekends).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Sometimes just being heard, can alleviate most of the problems at work. You are one phone call away from loving work again!"
About
When You Have Problems at Work…Don't Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology.
