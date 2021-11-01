dfree® Financial Freedom Movement Founder DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. Presents “FINfe$t” to Empower People of Color
Financial Festival to provide real-time access to financial professionals
We must prioritize our fiscal fitness and get back on track after another challenging year. FINfe$t will help so many individuals and families who are in dire need of support. ”NEWARK, NJ, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support consumers amid a global pandemic and economic hardship, dfree® will host “FINfe$t” November 20, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. FINfe$t is a ‘one-stop shop’ virtual experience that will offer real-time access to various professionals equipped to provide financial solutions and tools.
The event is expected to draw 2,000 attendees and will include representatives in the following areas: insurance, banking, homeownership, investing, financial education, student loans, retirement, savings, and real estate. Consumers experiencing financial hardship and those interested in increasing their income will be able to meet one-on-one with representatives to gain solutions to address their challenges or needs, including:
- Reducing debt
- Connecting with free business mentors for business & aspiring business owners
- Establish a savings goal
- Improve credit score
dfree® is a transformational, lifestyle movement founded by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. As the only faith-based, wealth-building system designed explicitly with the Black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom in a 12-step training program via its academy. The platform uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people on their journey to achieve and sustain financial freedom.
“We must prioritize our fiscal fitness and get back on track after another challenging year. FINfe$t will help so many individuals and families who are in dire need of support. Our team and partners are ecstatic to serve and empower the Black community through financial literacy and education.” - Rev. Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., Founder & CEO
For more information, visit https://dfree.com/finfest21/.
ABOUT dfree®
As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom. dfree® uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an epidemic of overspending, particularly in the African-American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities; willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.
FINfe$t