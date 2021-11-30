CloudLabs Teams App delivers certification readiness within Microsoft Teams workspace
CloudLabs' practice test platform, in collaboration with Microsoft Teams, is facilitating faster exam readiness for students pursuing certifications.
Adequate Practice before a certification exam is necessary for certification completion, it builds confidence and lets learners experience a time-constraint exam-like environment”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems has announced the availability of the CloudLabs Teams App in the Microsoft Teams app store to help learners and IT professionals prepare for their upcoming certification exam. CloudLabs Teams App empowers them in developing the necessary confidence that's needed before an exam and enables a smooth transition to achieve certification goals, all through the Microsoft Teams App.
Preparing for a certification exam can often feel like a long and daunting process but it is absolutely necessary to pass any certifications. Learners find it hard to find the right practice platform because it often requires additional time and money investments, which may appear as a roadblock for the majority of aspirants trying to clear their certification goals. This results in the rapidly increasing need for a reliable platform and a sustainable approach to prepare for certifications among learners.
CloudLabs Practice Tests for Microsoft Cloud Fundamentals are free and accessible for anyone using Microsoft Teams. Learners can download the CloudLabs Teams App through the Microsoft Teams app store and try out the following Practice Tests:
◘ AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals
◘ AI-900: Microsoft Azure Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals
◘ DP-900: Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals
◘ PL-900: Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals
◘ MS-900: Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
◘ SC-900: Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity
The CloudLabs Teams App offers precisely curated Practice Tests on top Microsoft Cloud exams based on the Microsoft Official Curriculum. Each Practice Test inside the App also provides an exam-like environment that tests learners' knowledge by exposing them to the latest question structures in a time-constraint environment. Additionally, with the help of detailed Test Results, users can easily identify areas of improvement, access additional course material links, and develop the confidence they need before taking the real certification exam.
Through CloudLabs Teams App users will be able to bring in Microsoft cloud learning experiences within their Microsoft Teams workspace.
The availability of CloudLabs’ Practice Tests in Teams App is yet another step forward towards the pursuit of delivering a one-stop solution for learners and IT professionals aspiring to prepare for Microsoft certifications. CloudLabs Teams App will continue to do so by bringing new learning experiences including demos, virtual labs, and challenges, within your Teams workspace.
In addition to fundamental exams, CloudLabs also provides practice tests for various other Microsoft official exams such AZ-104 (Azure Administrator), DP-203 (Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure), etc.
Learn more about accessing free CloudLabs App within Microsoft Teams by visiting this link (https://cloudlabs.ai/pt)
About CloudLabs
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment.
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
