Finasana launches first-of-its-kind money Q&A messaging platform that makes financial guidance accessible

Available on both web and mobile app, Ask Finasana makes one-on-one money guidance accessible, easy to use and with fast responses.

This is unparalleled within the financial advice space and brings personalized money management guidance to people who would otherwise not access it”
— Gabi Slemer, CEO & Founder, Finasana
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You ask. Finasana answers. Simple as that.

Everybody has questions and concerns about specific aspects of how to deal with money and personal finances. "How do I know which investments are right for me? I know I need a budget, but don’t know where to start. How can I negotiate a higher salary? Should I pay off my debt before saving or investing? These are just some examples of questions that people face every day in their lives." Ask Finasana has the answers to all users money questions, no matter how big or small.

“Understanding that not everyone wants, or can afford, a financial advisor, we created Ask Finasana, where users can ask questions that plague their day-to-day money struggles. Our real-life human financial experts respond with personalized and unbiased money advice that you can trust when and where you need it, right on the platform.” said Gabi Slemer, CEO of Finasana.

Subjects vary from credit cards, student loans, budgeting, retirement, buying a home, investing, and many others.

Additionally, users of Ask Finasana have 24-hour access to more than 200 pieces of curated content, which has been fact-checked by financial experts. Finasana’s content includes videos, audios, blog articles, hands-on activities, quizzes, and next-step action items. Accessible online or via the Finasana mobile app for Apple and Android, the content covers investments, budgeting, financial wellness, spending, saving, and borrowing, with periodic new content releases.

“It takes two minutes to create an account and start asking us your questions. This is unparalleled within the financial advice space and brings personalized money management guidance to people who would otherwise not access it,” said Gabi.

“We are committed to bringing value to users’ lives with an accessible entry point. You can ask an unlimited number of follow-up questions within each subject until you are satisfied. We also offer a seven-day free trial before charging anything.”

About Finasana:
Finasana is a financial Q&A platform and online financial wellness provider. Questions are answered by real human finance, wellness, and education professionals, who also developed short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes that empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone. The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.

