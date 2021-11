On Oct. 22, the Gerald W. VandeWalle Courtroom was formally dedicated at the UND School of Law.

Dean Michael McGinnis, UND President Andrew Armacost, UND Alumni Foundation CEO DeAnna Carlson Link and Justice Lisa Fair McEvers spoke in honor of Justice VandeWalle at the ceremony.

Link to Justice VandeWalle's biography: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/justices/geraldwvandewalle

Link to YouTube video of dedication ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-8DltdcMMM