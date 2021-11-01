NEWS ALERT: GAIN Power & Black With No Chaser Announcing Partnership
For Immediate Release
October 29, 2021
Contacts:
Amy@gainpower.org
Cirilo@blackwithnochaser.com
GAIN Power, the premier platform for progressive political professionals and organizations servicing
over 3,000 employers and more than 50,000 individuals, is excited to announce a new partnership
with Black With No Chaser, the hottest new multimedia platform on Black culture, reaching over 39
million people a month and has a collective following of 500,000 and counting. Our partnership will
bring you new events and programs over the next few months, focusing on leveraging our unique
communities for mutual benefit by exposing new Black talent to progressive political professional
opportunities and helping progressive campaigns, nonprofits, consulting firms, and socially
responsible businesses connect to a wider and more diverse community of creative Black
professionals.
Our first endeavor together is a new online series geared towards demystifying and democratizing
progressive politics by showcasing employers and their senior organizational leaders in dialog about
career opportunities in their organizations. Our team will interview senior staff and recruiters from
the top progressive organization who work to impact democracy, elections, and advocacy. Our first
Informational Interviews Live event will feature Color of Change
Black With No Chaser will also collaborate with our post-2021 election career events culminating
with a comprehensive virtual conference called Powering Blue In 2022.
Our partnership enables GAIN Power’s employers and sponsors to reach deep into an extraordinary
community of active influencers, organizers, and talent across the country.
GAIN Power’s Founder & CEO Amy Pritchard said:
“We created GAIN Power to network talent in the progressive movement & Democratic Party and to
create more meaningful opportunities to engage with the communities that are most impacted by
our work. The thing I hear most from our employers is they want more diverse talent so we’re doing
what we can to collaborate with new less politically-cultural engaged community platforms that
reach outside our insular universe to expand it and open up real and meaningful opportunities in it.
In order to diversify the organization in our ecosystem and build a more reflective democracy, we
have to focus on making democracy work more accessible and attractive. I believe our partnership
with Black With No Chaser will help us do that.”
Organizations & Companies looking to sponsor or be interviewed for these special events can reach
out events@gainpower.org
GAIN Power continues to seek more creative and impactful partnerships with values-aligned
mission-driven organizations eager to work together to diversify Democratic & Progressive
organizations and to bring new talent to our work on impacting democracy, elections, and advocacy.
About: BLACK WITH NO CHASER (BWNC) mission is to encourage and empower people in our
community to THINK BLACK and LIVE BLACK, UNAPOLOGETICALLY. BWNC is a disruptive and
inclusive media outlet and digital consultancy company that influences Black culture. We focus on social
justice and activism through news, politics, entertainment and business to ultimately educate, organize,
and mobilize Black people.
####
