NEWS ALERT: GAIN Power & Black With No Chaser Announcing Partnership

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAIN Power & Black With No Chaser Announcing PartnershipFor Immediate ReleaseOctober 29, 2021Contacts:Amy@gainpower.orgCirilo@blackwithnochaser.comGAIN Power, the premier platform for progressive political professionals and organizations servicingover 3,000 employers and more than 50,000 individuals, is excited to announce a new partnershipwith Black With No Chaser, the hottest new multimedia platform on Black culture, reaching over 39million people a month and has a collective following of 500,000 and counting. Our partnership willbring you new events and programs over the next few months, focusing on leveraging our uniquecommunities for mutual benefit by exposing new Black talent to progressive political professionalopportunities and helping progressive campaigns, nonprofits, consulting firms, and sociallyresponsible businesses connect to a wider and more diverse community of creative Blackprofessionals.Our first endeavor together is a new online series geared towards demystifying and democratizingprogressive politics by showcasing employers and their senior organizational leaders in dialog aboutcareer opportunities in their organizations. Our team will interview senior staff and recruiters fromthe top progressive organization who work to impact democracy, elections, and advocacy. Our firstInformational Interviews Live event will feature Color of ChangeBlack With No Chaser will also collaborate with our post-2021 election career events culminatingwith a comprehensive virtual conference called Powering Blue In 2022.Our partnership enables GAIN Power’s employers and sponsors to reach deep into an extraordinarycommunity of active influencers, organizers, and talent across the country.GAIN Power’s Founder & CEO Amy Pritchard said:“We created GAIN Power to network talent in the progressive movement & Democratic Party and tocreate more meaningful opportunities to engage with the communities that are most impacted byour work. The thing I hear most from our employers is they want more diverse talent so we’re doingwhat we can to collaborate with new less politically-cultural engaged community platforms thatreach outside our insular universe to expand it and open up real and meaningful opportunities in it.In order to diversify the organization in our ecosystem and build a more reflective democracy, wehave to focus on making democracy work more accessible and attractive. I believe our partnershipwith Black With No Chaser will help us do that.”Organizations & Companies looking to sponsor or be interviewed for these special events can reachout events@gainpower.orgGAIN Power continues to seek more creative and impactful partnerships with values-alignedmission-driven organizations eager to work together to diversify Democratic & Progressiveorganizations and to bring new talent to our work on impacting democracy, elections, and advocacy.About: BLACK WITH NO CHASER (BWNC) mission is to encourage and empower people in ourcommunity to THINK BLACK and LIVE BLACK, UNAPOLOGETICALLY. BWNC is a disruptive andinclusive media outlet and digital consultancy company that influences Black culture. We focus on socialjustice and activism through news, politics, entertainment and business to ultimately educate, organize,and mobilize Black people.####