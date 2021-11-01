Coventry Creations Announces Astro Magic Candles, Herbal Candles with Magical Ties to Astrology

FERNDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coventry Creations, a leading supplier of intentional candles for insightful and magical lifestyles, is releasing a new line of astrology linked products called Astro Magic. The new products will include 10 boxed herbal candles with personal astrology guides and 10 similarly formulated sprays, each corresponding to celestial bodies or astrological events.

The products, with names like “Jupiter - Lucky Star,” for aligning your energy with Jupiter and “Mercury Retrograde - Neutralizer,” for combating the effects during Mercury Retrograde, are for those wanting to harness the energy and influences of the stars and heavenly bodies for spell crafting, intention work, and creative visualization meditations.

“Like all of our products, there was a lot of time spent getting each blend just right,” said Jacki Smith, president of Coventry Creations. “We didn’t just swipe a candle off the shelf, add an ingredient, and give it a different name. Our customers expect more. They expect that when they use a Coventry Creations candle, spray, oil, or any one of our other products, that it'll be high quality and effective. The Astro Magic line will live up to that same standard.”

Coventry Creations’ Astro Magic candles and sprays will go on sale November 1, 2021 and can be found, along with other Coventry Creations products, online at conventrycreations.com and at retailers across the country.



About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations intention candles, oils, spays and other magical items have been the preferred choice of the insightful community for 30 years. Our products are brought to life through carefully sourced, intention-appropriate ingredients and handcrafted in a sacred space located in Ferndale, MI. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.