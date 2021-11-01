The Wagner Law Group Grows L.A. Office With the Addition of Attorney Zachary Meth
Zack brings excellent experience from the world of union benefits. We know he will continue his successful trajectory at our firm.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Zachary Meth has joined its Los Angeles office as an associate. “Zack brings excellent experience from the world of union benefits. We know he will continue his successful trajectory at our firm,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Director
Mr. Meth advises clients on matters related to qualified retirement plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) and the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”). He provides counsel to unions and union members on health and welfare plan issues on plan design and compliance issues arising under ERISA and relevant healthcare laws, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Mr. Meth also advises on retiree medical trust matters such as implementing health reimbursement arrangements and compliance with rules and regulations under the Code. In addition, Mr. Meth drafts ERISA plan documents such as summary plan descriptions and plan amendments, analyzes investment of ERISA plan assets in collective investment trusts and partnerships, and negotiates and prepares service provider agreements, insurance policies, and investment policies. Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Meth served as an associate at a Los Angeles law firm as well as at one the country’s largest accounting firms.
Mr. Meth is a member of the bars of both California and Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University.
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 43 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
