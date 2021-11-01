Submit Release
The outsourced cell therapy consumables market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 18%, till 2031

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021 – 2031” report to its list of offerings.

Some of the key concerns of contemporary innovators include raw material supply constraints, current facility limitations, high cost of ancillary materials (buffers, growth factors and media) used in upstream processes, regulatory and compliance-related issues, and inconsistencies related to quality attributes of the final product. Further, the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges for therapy developers, in terms of procuring the required raw materials, by disrupting well-established supply chains.

To order this 230+ page report, which features 110+ figures and 120+ tables

The financial opportunity within the cell therapy consumables market has been analyzed across the following segments:
To order this 230+ page report, which features 110+ figures and 120+ tables


 Type of Consumable
 Kits
 Media
 Reagents

 Type of Cell Therapy
 Dendritic Cell Therapy
 NK Cell Therapy
 Stem Cell Therapy
 T-Cell Therapy
 Scale of Operation
 Clinical
 Commercial

 Type of End-User
 Industry
 Non-Industry

 Key Geographical Regions
 North America
 Europe
 Asia-Pacific
 Rest of the World

The Cell Therapy Consumables Market, 2021-2031 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
 Miltenyi Biotec
 STEMCELL technologies
 Bio-Techne
 Irvine Scientific
 Thermo Fisher Scientific
 Sartorius
 BD Biosciences
 Lonza
 CellGenix
 Corning

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-therapy-consumables-market/request-sample.html

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape
5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
6. Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players
7. Company Profiles
8. Recent Developments and Initiatives
9. Likely Partner Analysis for Cell Therapy Consumable Providers
10. Demand Analysis
11. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
12. Upcoming Trends and Future Growth Opportunities
13. Impact of Covid-19 on Cell Therapy Consumables Market
14. Concluding Remarks
15. Interview Transcripts
16. Appendix I: Tabulated Data
17. Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

