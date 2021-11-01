RAS Targeting Therapies RAS Targeting Therapies - RootsAnalysis RAS Targeting Therapies by Target Indication Roots Analysis logo

RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031 By Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031” report to its list of offerings.

Growing research activity in the RAS targeting domain has resulted in a surge in the interest of biopharmaceutical developers in this rapidly evolving sector. These therapies are being developed against specific oncogenic RAS mutations that are believed to be responsible for close to 30% of the overall human cancers. Moreover, the first and only approved RAS targeted therapy, named LUMAKRASTM, has provided a boost to this market, by providing a treatment for a previously deemed undruggable target.

The financial opportunity associated with the RAS targeting therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Indication

 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

 Colorectal cancer

 Head and Neck cancer

 Lung cancer

 Ovarian cancer

 Pancreatic cancer

 Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome

 Skin cancer

 Type of Molecule

 Biologic

 Small Molecule

 Type of Therapy

 Monotherapy

 Combination Therapy

 Route of Administration

 Intravenous

 Intradermal

 Oral

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Rest of the World

The RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

 Amgen

 AstraZeneca

 BridgeBio

 Boehringer Ingelheim

 Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

 Mirati Therapeutics

 Moderna

 Novartis

 Onconova Therapeutics

 Revolution Medicine

 Targovax

 Verastem Oncology

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Current Market Landscape

5. Clinical Trials and Endpoint Analysis

6. Product Competitiveness Analysis

7. Company Profiles

8. Publication Analysis

9. Partnerships and Collaborations

10. Funding and Investments Analysis

11. Key Commercialization Strategies

12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

13. Appendix: List of Companies and Organizations

