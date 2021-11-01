Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,182 in the last 365 days.

Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder

Zvi Raskin

Zvi Raskin

Arshad Hisham

Arshad Hisham

inGen Dynamics Logo

Logo of InGen Dynamics

Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder

We are delighted to have Zvi Raskin joining our team. He brings decades of legal experience in the Technology/Manufacturing sectors. We are privileged to bring his world-class expertise into our firm.”
— Arshad Hisham
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder (Arshad Hisham). Zvi is a C-Suite-level Yale-educated corporate counsel with exceptional breadth and depth of legal experience and expertise, concerning a wide array of legal, corporate, and commercial matters with more than 25 years as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

He was previously General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of publicly traded company where his areas of focus included corporate law, intellectual property, contracts, securities, corporate finance, SOX compliance, litigation, and employment and benefits law.

He was also previously Chief legal officer of leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of LED and solid-state lighting product where he Established company’s first legal department, providing counsel, and directing company policy on a wide range of legal and commercial issues.

A graduate of Yale Law School, Zvi has been practicing law, at both law firms and tech companies, public and private, for over 25 years and he lives in New York. Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO at inGen Dynamics, said, “We are delighted to have Zvi Raskin joining our team at inGen Zvi brings decades of legal experience in the Technology and manufacturing sectors. We are privileged to bring Zvi's world-class expertise into our firm.”

About inGen Dynamics

inGen Dynamics is an AI and Robotics company dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. We create intelligent, innovative solutions that simplify the complexities of life. Our passion is about bringing together state-of-the-art technology with everyday living. Bridging the gap between science fiction and reality, we deliver intelligent, innovative products that solve real-world problems and enhance lifestyles.

inGen Dynamics and its products have been showcased and featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, Mashable, and the Edison Awards.

Janice Carlson
inGen Dynamics Inc
email us here

You just read:

Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.