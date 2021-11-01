Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder
Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder
We are delighted to have Zvi Raskin joining our team. He brings decades of legal experience in the Technology/Manufacturing sectors. We are privileged to bring his world-class expertise into our firm.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingen Dynamics announces hiring of Zvi Raskin as General Counsel to the Founder (Arshad Hisham). Zvi is a C-Suite-level Yale-educated corporate counsel with exceptional breadth and depth of legal experience and expertise, concerning a wide array of legal, corporate, and commercial matters with more than 25 years as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
— Arshad Hisham
He was previously General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of publicly traded company where his areas of focus included corporate law, intellectual property, contracts, securities, corporate finance, SOX compliance, litigation, and employment and benefits law.
He was also previously Chief legal officer of leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of LED and solid-state lighting product where he Established company’s first legal department, providing counsel, and directing company policy on a wide range of legal and commercial issues.
A graduate of Yale Law School, Zvi has been practicing law, at both law firms and tech companies, public and private, for over 25 years and he lives in New York. Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO at inGen Dynamics, said, “We are delighted to have Zvi Raskin joining our team at inGen Zvi brings decades of legal experience in the Technology and manufacturing sectors. We are privileged to bring Zvi's world-class expertise into our firm.”
About inGen Dynamics
inGen Dynamics is an AI and Robotics company dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. We create intelligent, innovative solutions that simplify the complexities of life. Our passion is about bringing together state-of-the-art technology with everyday living. Bridging the gap between science fiction and reality, we deliver intelligent, innovative products that solve real-world problems and enhance lifestyles.
inGen Dynamics and its products have been showcased and featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, Mashable, and the Edison Awards.
Janice Carlson
inGen Dynamics Inc
email us here