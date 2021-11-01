Petit Larceny & Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104819
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. Joseph Galusha
STATION: VSP, Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 @ 0125 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hague Road, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Corey Whidden
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
VICTIM: Tracey Devlin
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/1/2021 Vermont State Police received a call about a male stealing items from inside a vehicle in the town of Dummerston. The victim was able to provide a license plate and vehicle description which Troopers used to locate the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the passenger, Corey Whidden, and through investigation determined Whidden stole $24 dollars and a bottle of pills. While investigating, Whidden continually yelled and swore in a public place after being told to stop. Whidden was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in the town of Brattleboro.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: VT Superior Court, Windham
LODGED - NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE