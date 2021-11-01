Submit Release
Petit Larceny & Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104819

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. Joseph Galusha                           

STATION: VSP, Westminster            

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/1/2021 @ 0125 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hague Road, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Corey Whidden                            

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Tracey Devlin

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/1/2021 Vermont State Police received a call about a male stealing items from inside a vehicle in the town of Dummerston. The victim was able to provide a license plate and vehicle description which Troopers used to locate the vehicle. Troopers made contact with the passenger, Corey Whidden, and through investigation determined Whidden stole $24 dollars and a bottle of pills. While investigating, Whidden continually yelled and swore in a public place after being told to stop. Whidden was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in the town of Brattleboro.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 at 1300 hours      

COURT: VT Superior Court, Windham

LODGED - NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

