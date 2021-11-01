Williston Barracks/DUI/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:21A104008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mark Palasits

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#:(802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/31/21 2009

STREET: Junction Hill Rd/ Rt. 15

TOWN: Jeffersonville

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaron D. Phelps

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: HOND

VEHICLE MODEL: FIT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle that was off the roadway and had crashed into a telephone pole. After investigation, the Vermont State Police learned the operator of the vehicle was Aaron Phelps. Phelps displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Phelps was later released with a citation to appear in court.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2021 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mark Palasits

Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111