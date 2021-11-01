Williston Barracks/DUI/LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:21A104008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mark Palasits
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#:(802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/31/21 2009
STREET: Junction Hill Rd/ Rt. 15
TOWN: Jeffersonville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aaron D. Phelps
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: HOND
VEHICLE MODEL: FIT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle that was off the roadway and had crashed into a telephone pole. After investigation, the Vermont State Police learned the operator of the vehicle was Aaron Phelps. Phelps displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Phelps was later released with a citation to appear in court.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Lamoille
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2021 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mark Palasits
Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111