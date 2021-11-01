Submit Release
News Search

There were 109 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,098 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/DUI/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:21A104008                                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Mark Palasits

STATION: Williston                       

CONTACT#:(802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/31/21 2009

STREET: Junction Hill Rd/ Rt. 15

TOWN: Jeffersonville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaron D. Phelps

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: HOND

VEHICLE MODEL: FIT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle that was off the roadway and had crashed into a telephone pole. After investigation, the Vermont State Police learned the operator of the vehicle was Aaron Phelps. Phelps displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. Phelps was later released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2021     1230 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Mark Palasits

Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks/DUI/LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.