Office of Gov. Lujan Grisham releases planned schedule of public events at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland – As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) commences, the Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is releasing her planned public appearances.

All appearances, locations, and times are subject to change.

They include:

Interview with Environmental Defense Fund Energy Senior Vice President Mark Brownstein on methane reduction strategies When: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. GMT, November 1 (3:30-4:00 a.m. MDT) Where: Methane Moment Pavillion Livestream: The event will be livestreamed here. Additional event information here.

America Is All In: A Society-Wide Mobilization to Meet U.S. Climate Goals The governor will speak alongside White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, U.N. Special Envoy Mike Bloomberg, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp and others When: 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. GMT, November 1 (8:30 – 10:00 a.m. MDT) Where: U.S. Center, Blue Zone Livestream: The event will be livestreamed here.

Breakdown to Breakthrough: A New Shared Path Forward on Climate in the U.S.: A discussion with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards When: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. GMT, November 2 (12:30 – 1:30 p.m. MDT) Where: U.S. Climate Action Center, Blue Zone Livestream: The event will be livestreamed here. Additional event information here.

Onward and Upward: State and Federal Collaboration to Confront the Climate Crisis: A discussion with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards When: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. GMT, November 3 (6:30 – 7:00 a.m. MDT) Where: Pathways to 1.5 Pavilion, Blue Zone Livestream: TBC *NOTE: Due to capacity constraints and COVID protocols, this event is open only to credentialed media. Additional event information here.

Decarbonising the power sector to deliver Net Zero: Sharing lessons to guide how we decarbonise the global power sector When: 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. GMT, November 4 (3:00 – 4:15 a.m. MDT) Where: UK Pavilion Livestream: TBC

Powering the World Past Coal When: 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. GMT, November 4 (9:30 – 10:30 a.m. MDT) Where: Plenary Room Cairn Gorm, Blue Zone Livestream: The event will be livestreamed here. Additional event information here.

U.S. Climate Alliance, Under2 Coalition and C40 Global Subnational High-Impact Actions Announcement alongside U.S. governors and international state and regional leaders When: Noon – 1 p.m. GMT, November 7 (5:00 – 6:00 a.m. MST) Where: Strathclyde University, Meeting Room 9 Livestream: The event will be livestreamed here. Additional event information here.

All events and participants are subject to change.

NEW MEXICO CLIMATE ACTION

Climate change is an economic, environmental and existential threat and we cannot kick the can down the road to future generations. That’s why one of the Governor’s first actions in office was to issue the Executive Order on Addressing Climate Change and Energy Waste Prevention.

That Order committed the state to achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions of at least 45% by 2030.

Since then, significant progress has been made toward that goal and the others clearly outlined in the Executive Order.

The landmark Energy Transition Act that requires 100% carbon-free electricity in New Mexico by 2050 was passed in 2019.

The state implemented a natural gas waste rule that requires 98% gas capture by 2026 and is on the cusp of implementing an ozone precursor rule that will have the collateral benefit of reducing methane emissions by over 851 million pounds every year from the oil and gas industry – the state’s largest greenhouse gas emitter.

The state is also taking steps to decarbonize the state’s second largest greenhouse gas-emitting sector: transportation. A discussion draft of proposed clean car rules was released earlier this month and will go before the Environmental Improvement Board in 2022. A clean fuel standard, which will lower the carbon intensity of transportation fuels sold in New Mexico, will be an administration priority in the upcoming legislative session.

Other upcoming legislative priorities related to climate change include codifying into state law a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as the Hydrogen Hub Act, which will lay the foundation for a clean, low-carbon hydrogen economy in New Mexico.