International Doulagivers Institute Launches One Million People Trained Campaign
Free Online and In Person Monthly Classes to Help Take the Fear Out of Death, Heal Grief, and Inspire How to Fully Live
"This is our time, this is our moment, this is how we can change the culture of death. We can not go back and do the end of life over. It takes all of us to support this cultural shift".”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Suzanne O’Brien, a hospice and oncology nurse and pioneer of the death doula movement,
THE ONE MILLION PEOPLE TRAINED CAMPAIGN is a monthly event where Suzanne B. O’Brien will teach the Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Family Caregiver Training live online and answer all participants' questions after each training session. The Level 1 Training has been used by 124,000 people in over 24 countries. The End of Life Doula Training teaches participants the three phases of end of life and the interventions to use for comfort in each phase.
At a time when death and grief seem to loom over our daily lives, one organization hopes to allay the fear and anxiety most people associate with dying by offering free training in a long-lost skill: caring for a loved one at end-of-life..
On November 1st, 2021, Doulagivers Launches The One Million People Trained Campaign and will bring thousands of people together monthly from all over the world in free virtual workshops to learn holistic caregiver skills for facilitating a positive passing -- This training has proven to gift three main things: empowering both patients and loved ones to know what to expect in all three phases of end of life and what interventions to use for comfort in each phase, heals grief, and has inspired people how to live with sharing the Universal Language of Death that connects us all in our humanity- presence, compassing, and remembering that we are all connected. More than 124,000 people have taken the free training in over 24 countries including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Africa, Uruguay, the Philippines, and Nicaragua. Knowing that we are all connected in our humanity, The Level 1 Training is now available in Spanish, French, Thai and Russian. Anyone can sign up for the free events.
The event’s founder, Suzanne O'Brien, RN, is recognized as a pioneer in the death doula movement. As a hospice nurse visiting dying patients just one once a week to provide medical care, O’Brien knew that much of the burden fell on family members who tended to dying loved ones throughout each day, usually with no training or experience. She founded the International Doulagivers Institute in 2008 to provide holistic non medical training for professional death doulas as well as family and friends who want to learn how to care for a dying loved one.
Since then, more than 124,000 people have participated in the organization’s End of Life Doula Family Caregiver Training. For many, the experience transformed their expectations and experiences of death; one woman, Kathy (whose last name is being withheld for personal reasons), said the training allowed her to be present with her dying sister who had been sick with cancer for five years, without fear. A gift she called “priceless.” Another participant named Shelly said “I feel healed from my parent's death issues that I have carried for the last 40+ years. I learned so much. Your compassion comes through every word. I can't thank you enough for sharing this beautiful journey”
O’Brien’s transformative work with families has been featured in media outlets including the New York Times, New York Post, and CBS News.
“A hundred years ago, end-of-life care was a skill that was handed down from generation to generation,” said O’Brien. “Our goal is to give everyone the peace of mind that comes with knowing that when the time arrives, they will be better prepared to help their dying loved one face death without fear and anxiety, and will be able to spend that final sacred phase in presence, peace and comfort.”
Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Training consists of a webinar and Q&A session in which O’Brien demystifies the dying process by breaking it down into three common phases: shock, stabilization, and transition. For each phase, she walks participants through interventions that can be used to provide physical and emotional support for the dying person as well as their loved ones. This training is infused with beautiful bedside stories.
Participation in Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Training is free, and anyone who is interested can also sign up to be a collaborator and/or share the event. This is the time, this is the moment, this is how we can change the culture of death. We can not go back and do the end of life over. It takes all of us to support this cultural shift. To register to join or share/collaborate in this event, please visit One Million People Trained Campaign.
About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life doula family caregiving training. Doulagivers International recognizes that education and engagement are the keys to a peaceful passing. One of the organization's key initiatives is The One Million People Trained Campaign, a free global public education program that takes the fear out of the end of life, helps heal grief, and inspires how to live fully.
About Suzanne B. O'Brien RN
Suzanne B. O’Brien RN is the founder and creator of the award-winning program Doulagivers: End of Life Doula Training, Eldercare Doula Training, and Doulagiver Care Consultant Training. Named a Worldwide Leader In Healthcare by the International Nurses Association for creating Doulagivers, she is also an end of life educator, consultant and author of the international bestselling book Creating Positive Passings & End of Life Doula Level 1 Caregiver Training (2015), a guide to learning the invaluable skills of how to care for someone at the end of life. In December 2109, Suzanne was chosen as a brand ambassador for Oprah Magazine for her humanitarian work with Doulagivers International.
Suzanne is a founding member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) End of Life Doula Council and is a founding member and former Vice President of (NEDA) National End of Life Doula Alliance
