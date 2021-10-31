Medical Marketing Whiz Earns 2021-22 Great Places to Work® Certification™
Medical Marketing Whiz receives 100% employee satisfaction survey results and receives award from Great Places to Work
We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee satisfaction a top priority every day”CANTON, MI, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for private practice physicians announced today that the company is now Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021-22. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Medical Marketing Whiz. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Medical Marketing Whiz is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee satisfaction a top priority every day,” said Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “We collaborate. We laugh. We work hard every day. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
The Great Places to Work certification process includes a confidential employee survey. To certify as a great place to work, organizations must meet these requirements:
Seven out of ten employees must say on the Trust Index survey that it is a great place to work. Organizations must have a minimum of ten employees and the entire organization must participate, not just a single department.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About MEDICAL MARKETING WHIZ
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in revenue-generating marketing services for OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics and concierge medicine providers. Lori Werner and Glenn Akins, co-founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2018 and have quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
The company serves as an outsourced chief marketing officer for private practice physicians and serves as an extension of the client’s team, and provides services such as social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization and patient education events and webinars.
In addition to the Great Places to Work Certification, Medical Marketing Whiz was also recently named to DotCom magazine’s 2021 Impact Company Of The Year Awards, Company of the Year in the Healthcare Marketing edition of Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine, and the Health 2.0 Best Companies Award for 2021-22.
For more information visit https://www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com/
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
