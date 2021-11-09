Even Dermatologists Can Help Encourage and Distribute the COVID-19 Vaccine
Dermatologists should feel empowered in their ability to educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic was officially declared in March 2020 and has led to approximately 5 million deaths worldwide with over 200 million documented cases. Luckily, a safe and effective vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 has been developed and released onto the market.
The COVID vaccine has made a significant impact on this disease. Over 6 billon doses have been administered across the world. Despite this, vaccine hesitancy still exists and significant challenges remain regarding the public’s perception of the vaccines and the public’s willingness to receive the vaccine.
Dermatologists often discuss vaccinations with their patients, such as the hepatitis B vaccine before starting biologic therapy. Dermatologists also play a key role in interpreting and providing evidenced based medical information. Studies have reported on the US population’s hesitancy and willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but no studies have examined the dermatology patient population’s willingness to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.
A new study in SKIN, The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine, used a cross-sectional, telephone based survey of 326 dermatology patients from an urban safety net hospital to assess the willingness to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine. Hannah E. Mumber, BS, the lead study author, found that 57.7% of patients with a recent dermatology appointment were willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Interestingly, safety concerns were the main reason why patients were hesitant to receive a vaccine. The characteristics associated with vaccine hesitancy in this study were as follows: patients who do not regularly receive an influenza vaccine, non-Caucasian patients and those who know someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Patients with a recent dermatology appointment were more willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine versus those without a recent appointment. Ms. Mumber concludes that “dermatologists should feel empowered in their ability to educate patients on the COVID-19 vaccine”.
This study demonstrated key information about the attitudes and hesitancies towards receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. It enables dermatologists, especially those working in urban environments, the ability to better counsel and encourage patients to accept this life-saving therapy.
