First Annual Charity Golf Tournament to be Held October 11 at the Vinoy Golf Club Will Benefit Two Children's Charities
The Public is Invited to Participate with Limited Space Available.ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first annual Snell Isle and Venetian Isles “Fore the Kids” Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, October 11th at the Vinoy Golf Club on Snell Isle. All proceeds from this tournament will benefit two local charities: Children’s Dream Fund St Pete and First Tee St. Petersburg.
The public is invited to participate with limited spots available.
The tournament will kick-off at noon with registration, lunch, national anthem followed by a shotgun start beginning promptly at 1:00 PM. During the tournament, participants will have the opportunity to compete for putting, longest drive, and closest to the pin for valuable prizes. A beverage cart will travel around the course to provide refreshments.
After the golf tournament there will be a cocktail hour and cigar hour followed by dinner. In addition, there will be a silent and live auction with artist Lance Rodgers as the auctioneer. Sponsors to date include: RUSH Collection Compass, The Left Bank Bistro, Allstate, TP3 Building Solutions, Mann Orthodontics, Life on the Isles and Snell Isle Living Magazines, Northeast Animal Hospital, Downtown St. Pete Vet Clinic, The Saballos Team, Thomas Bruce Studio, Moorman Photographics and more.
“It’s important to be investing in the future of our kids and community in all that we do,'' said Holly Walker, Chair of Fore the Kids. “I want to thank our sponsors; the true pioneers to help us make this first annual golf tournament a success as we work to improve the lives of our kids. Our goal is to provide essential building blocks and positivity through the game of golf early to hopefully utilize these skills into adulthood.”
To sign up for the tournament or for more information you can visit us online at: http://ftkgolf.com/ or contact Chairpersons Holly Walker at 727-218-3604 or Hwalker@tecoenergy.com or Lindsey Germann at 727-339-8916 or Lindsey.Germann@n2pub.com
About First Tee St Pete:
The mission of First Tee is To impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.
In 1997, a partnership among the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA TOUR, and the USGA looked to answer the question of “Why aren’t kids playing golf?” a thing of the past. To find the answer, they formed the First Tee. First Tee started as a way to bring an affordable junior golf program to youth and communities that did not have them. What First Tee soon discovered was that blending the rules of the game with life and leadership skills, kids and teens didn’t just learn how to putt – they were learning important values. For more information click here.
About Children’s Dream Fund:
Every child deserves hope and a dream and our goal is to continue to make those dreams come true.
The Children’s Dream Fund was founded in 1981 with the single purpose of fulfilling dreams for children ages 3-21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and who live in West Central Florida. Dreams are referred to us by doctors, nurses, Child Life and Social Workers, friends, families and other patients. All funds raised help children in our community. The Children’s Dream Fund strictly adheres to the Association of Fundraising Professionals Donor Bill of Rights. For more information click here.
