ParaZero Expands on its Mission to Blanket the Global Drone Industry In Safety
KIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past year, Israel-based safety solutions company, ParaZero, has deployed in a big way internationally. The company has worked with regulators around the world, contributing to the development of worldwide safety standards and enabling advanced operations for vehicles ranging from small unmanned aircraft systems to large electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Having forged partnerships in more than 70 countries, including India, South Korea, the United States, and several across Latin America and eastern Europe, an around-the-world look at ParaZero’s latest developments illustrate how the company continues to support the drone and advanced air mobility industry by increasing safety for bystanders while protecting the loss of aircraft, equipment, and payloads.
Beginning in 2019, more than 120 ParaZero customers, including large corporations, public safety agencies, and service providers, were granted U.S. Federal Aviation Administration waivers for operations over people, opening the door and supporting the industry with expanded legal flight envelopes, which enables advanced use cases and flight operations.
The journey continued in September 2020, when Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency, also known as ANAC, awarded the first regulatory approval for BVLOS drone delivery operations to Speedbird Aero, a ParaZero customer. ParaZero’s SafeAir™ system, live-tested six times over the course of a year, factored significantly into regulators’ safety and risk assessment and Speedbird’s ultimate certification. SafeAir™ applies real-time data analytics to identify and mitigate flight risks autonomously, cuts power, deploys a parachute, sounds an alarm, lands the drone safely and provides analytics post-incident. Using this system, Speedbird now regularly offers on-demand multimodal delivery services in partnership with multiple global organizations.
Fast forward to March 2021, when ParaZero scored a trifecta of wins in the United States and South Korea. In the U.S., Lift Aircraft successfully demonstrated that the military could safely fit and transport its Hexa electric eVTOL vehicle in a C-130J Combat King II, with an integrated ParaZero ballistic parachute system for advanced air mobility platforms.
Meanwhile, in South Korea, Doosan Mobility Innovation, an award-winning drone manufacturer, announced it had integrated ParaZero safety systems into its DS30 Hydrogen Fuel Cell UAS. This 54lb/24.9kg endurance drone, capable of carrying a 11lb/5kg payload, can fly more than two hours. During the pandemic, the company delivered critical supplies to outlying island residents, enabled by SafeAir™ onboard.
Around the same time, and on the heels of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s effective date of new operations over people (OOP), ParaZero’s safety system helped researchers at Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP), College of Engineering, prove the minimal risk drones present to moving vehicles when operated at speeds at or less than 62 miles per hour. This first direct research on drone-automobile collisions provided foundational information for future OOP means of compliance to support additional advanced operations. “ParaZero’s involvement in both civil and military R&D in the U.S. should give it a leg up in the market here,” said Dawn Zoldi (Colonel U.S. Air Force Retired), CEO of P3 Tech Consulting and Dawn of Drones podcast host.
Almost a year after its success in Brazil, in September 2021, ParaZero made its mark in India when it announced an exclusive partnership with Paras Aerospace. The arrangement permitted Paras Aerospace, an Indian-based company, specializing in a wide range of development, integration, manufacturing and certification of unmanned aerial vehicle systems, to provide ASTM-certified (F3322-18) parachute systems to the Indian market. This news came on the heels of India’s New Rules for drones, which generally liberalized their use across the country. ParaZero Chief Product Officer, Yuval Gilad added, “Development and compliance with global certification standards are at the core of ParaZero’s vision towards delivering the best drone safety parachute systems.”
ParaZero’s Director of Business Development and Regulation, Aaron Gabriel, commented “The ParaZero team remains incredibly dedicated and focused on delivering world-class safety technology to the forefront of the drone industry, enabling global manufacturers and customers to have the highest levels of operational safety and risk mitigation across a wide range of aerial platforms.”
