Intrinseque Health is Proud to Announce Expansion of Its Operations in Europe

Intrinseque Health, An EN ISO 13485 Certified, Global Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Organisation, has expanded its European operations in The Netherlands.

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its new facility, the company will now offer additional services, such as; Warehousing, Storage, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling & Printing. These services will be offered locally in the EU region.

“The EU is an important region for drug development for our customers. With expansion of Intrinseque Health’s operations in the region, the company will be able to offer even wider range of services to its customers,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. Intrinseque Health’s ability to source medical equipment, ancillary supplies & clinical trial materials, locally in-country is unparalleled in the industry. Although we have been operating in the EU since Intrinseque Health’s incorporation, this new expansion, enables us to offer more effective services to our partners. This further demonstrates our commitment to our customers to offer a wider range of drug development services in Europe,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 Certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in full-service Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenge, such as, product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.

