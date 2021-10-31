Offender Walks Away from San Diego Reentry Program

San Diego — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for Antonio Antunez, Jr. who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in San Diego on Oct. 29, 2021.

An emergency search began at about 10 p.m. Friday night after Antunez’s GPS monitor alerted that it had been tampered with, and he was seen leaving the MCRP without permission. The GPS device has been found.

Local law enforcement agencies have been notified and agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety have been dispatched to locate and apprehend Antunez.

Antunez, 28, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 176 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was received from San Diego County in August 2021 to serve a two-year term for first-degree burglary, and was transferred to the MCRP in October. He was scheduled to be released to county supervision in March 2022.

The MCRP allows eligible participants committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov