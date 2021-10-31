Shaftsbury Barracks/Attempting to Elude, DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 30, 2021 at 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Waylon Hawkins

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2021 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks observed an ATV travelling south on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal at a high rate of speed with no functioning headlights. Troopers attempted to stop the ATV, which subsequently fled south on US Route 7 at a high rate of speed. Troopers did not pursue the ATV. Troopers later encountered the same ATV along with the operator, Waylon Hawkins (40) of North Adams, MA, parked in the breakdown lane of US Route 7.

In speaking with Hawkins, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Hawkins

was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and

transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Hawkins was later

released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal

Division to answer to the charge Attempting to Elude and DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/21 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.