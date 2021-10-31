Shaftsbury Barracks/Attempting to Elude, DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 30, 2021 at 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Waylon Hawkins
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 30, 2021 at approximately 2130 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks observed an ATV travelling south on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal at a high rate of speed with no functioning headlights. Troopers attempted to stop the ATV, which subsequently fled south on US Route 7 at a high rate of speed. Troopers did not pursue the ATV. Troopers later encountered the same ATV along with the operator, Waylon Hawkins (40) of North Adams, MA, parked in the breakdown lane of US Route 7.
In speaking with Hawkins, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Hawkins
was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and
transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Hawkins was later
released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal
Division to answer to the charge Attempting to Elude and DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421