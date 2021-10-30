I-95 South Lane Closures, Traffic Stoppages Tuesday for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane closure with intermittent traffic stoppages is scheduled on southbound Interstate 95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Interstate 676 interchanges on Tuesday, November 2, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for adjustments to the traffic pattern in the work zone at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, alternating northbound or southbound single lane and shoulder closures will be in place on I-95 between Market Street and Christian Street in the vicinity of Penn's Landing in Philadelphia on Monday, November 8, through Thursday, November 11, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil borings.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for the project to cap I-95 in the Penn's Landing area. For more information, visit PennDOT's 95 Revive website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

