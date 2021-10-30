Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B404460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/2021 at 0355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, Business Route 4, Rutland Town             

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Jiffy Mart

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 30, 2021 at about 0401 hours the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the Jiffy Mart on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town.  Upon arrival the State Police, along with Rutland City Police found the building had been broken into via a window and an undisclosed amount of cigarettes had been stolen.  State Police learned two subjects smashed a window to gain entry, entered the store, smashed a glass front cabinet to get to the cigarettes and left the store carrying two large black trash bags.  Anyone with information are asked to contact the State Police at 802.773.9101.  Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

