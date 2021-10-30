Rutland Barracks/ Burglary
CASE#: 21B404460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 10/30/2021 at 0355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jiffy Mart, Business Route 4, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Jiffy Mart
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 30, 2021 at about 0401 hours the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm at the Jiffy Mart on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town. Upon arrival the State Police, along with Rutland City Police found the building had been broken into via a window and an undisclosed amount of cigarettes had been stolen. State Police learned two subjects smashed a window to gain entry, entered the store, smashed a glass front cabinet to get to the cigarettes and left the store carrying two large black trash bags. Anyone with information are asked to contact the State Police at 802.773.9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.