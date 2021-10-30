SMi Group launches Robotics & Automation in Pharma Conference 2022 in London, UK

SMi reports: The inaugural Robotics & Automation Conference is convening on 21-22 February 2022. Key focus on significant leaps in the robotic automation field.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce the launch of the inaugural Robotics and Automation in Pharma conference, taking place on 21st and 22nd February 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 conference theme is on the latest developments in the field surrounding the integration of Robotics and Automation into the Pharmaceutical Industry, from advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, to key insights into data and analytics, as well as the significant leaps in the robotic automation of some of Pharma’s most crucial processes.

Chair for the conference is industry expert Timothy Spicer, Senior Scientific Director, Scripps Research.

Interested parties can register for the conference at http://www.robotics-and-automation.com/PR1ein

The conference will also bring a cutting-edge panel discussion on “Robotics and Automation in Pharma” moderated by Vinod Das, Associate Director, Bayer. As well as two post-conference workshops running on 23rd February discussing:

1. The Digital Robot Pharma Fab led by Martin Dueblin, Business Owner, One One Eleven GmbH

2. Implementing Robotics And Automation In Biomanufacturing led by Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG

By attending the conference attendees will have the chance to:

• Discover the extent of the capabilities of fully automated lines

• Discuss GMP requirements for the use of Robotics in aseptic manufacturing

• Uncover the issues to overcome in adopting automation to enable for digital transformation at scale

• Assess the potential role of automation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic

• Explore the possible industrial applications of Machine Learning and automation in Pharma

As never seen conference before, SMi’s Robotics and Automation in Pharma conference will be looking at recent case studies and interactive presentations, where attendees will discover how to best anticipate the next generation of pharmaceuticals and explore the latest developments in harnessing and integrating robotic hardware and automation solutions.

View the agenda and speaker line – up at http://www.robotics-and-automation.com/PR1ein

